Ride: Just a month after the original Sea Dragon ride was airlifted off the Santa Monica Pier, a new one has been installed in its place.

The new ride opened to the public for the first time on April 7 at 11:00 a.m at Pacific Park. While the new ride looks very similar to the old upon first glance, park officials say it is equipped with a “variety of new ride enhancements including custom music and sound to amplify the experience, wind generators and a misting system to make riders feel as if they are riding the dragon out over the open ocean, and shaking seats to replicate the stormy seas.”

Visitors lined up to be among the first riders on the new dragon were given commemorative T-Shirts to mark the occasion and honor the 26 year-long run of the previous ride.

“We are delighted to open the all-new Sea Dragon to the public and expect guests to love it even more than its predecessor that recently retired after 26 years of service,” said Nathan Smithson, Director of Marketing and Business Development at Pacific Park on the Santa Monica Pier. “We know our guests had an unbridled enthusiasm for the original Sea Dragon and its incredible popularity prompted us to introduce the all-new Sea Dragon. We reimagined the ride experience while providing the same classic swing ride that guests know and love so well. We look forward to another three decades of fun memories with family and friends riding the all-new Sea Dragon.”