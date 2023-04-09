The beaches on either side of Santa Monica were both dangerous this weekend with incidents reported at Dockweiler Beach on Friday and in Pacific Palisades on Saturday.

Dockweiler Beach

To the south, a Spring Break party erupted into violence when a shooting wounded three teenagers.

The party had been promoted on social media and crowd estimates varied from 500 – 2,000 that night. During the event, several fights broke out and escalated into gunfire.

The crowd scattered into the nearby neighborhoods prompting a multi-department police response that set up skirmish lines in the area to try to contain the chaos.

Two girls and one boy were taken to hospital for their injuries and no arrests have been made.

Pacific Palisades

A woman was killed near the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway and Sunset Blvd. at about 12:45 a.m. on Saturday morning.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the suspect’s vehicle crashed into several pedestrians and parked cars, killing one woman and sending several vehicles tumbling down onto the beach.

Six patients were transported to the hospital (1 in serious condition, 5 in fair-to-moderate condition. Police arrested the suspect on suspicion of drunk driving.