WILLIE NELSON WILL TURN 90 IN LA! And will celebrate with two nights of star-studded concerts at the Hollywood Bowl, April 29-30.

I mean, really, who doesn’t love Willie? Who wouldn’t want to join him on stage for that amazing celebration? Well, here’s who so far: more than 35 musicians including Sturgil Simpson, Neil Young, Chris Stapleton, Snoop Dogg, Rosanne Cash, The Chicks, Lyle Lovett, Nathaniel Rateliff, Norah Jones, Tom Jones, Bob Weir, Margo Price, Lukas Newlson, Beck, Sheryl Crow, Edie Brickell, Leon Bridges, Kacey Musgraves, Warren Haynes, Ziggy Marley, Miranda Lambert, The Avett Brothers. It’s LA. I’m sure more top performers are even now wangling to be included.

I know it’s only 2023, but on Jan 1, 2100, musicologists could well look back and decide this was the concert of the century.

HIGHLY RECOMMENDED:

LA OPERA, “PELLEAS AND MELISANDE,” DEBUSSY – Oh man, you tell us you haven’t seen this production yet, and now you elevate it past RECOMMENDED to the lofty HIGHLY RECOMMENDED? I’ll tell you why. In 2018 I cautiously crept into Dorothy Chandler Pavilion for a performance of… “Hansel and Gretel”? By… Englebert Humperdink?? Coming from New Mexico and the magnificent Santa Fe Opera I was no virgin, but maybe, to be fair for the first impresion of the LA Opera, I thought, I should wait for a Verdi or “Figaro.” I have seen nearly every production since then, but that first one demonstrated some things that have remained true: despite sometimes taking chances with material and staging, the singers have always been top drawer, the orchestra has continued to improve, and I have never seen them miss yet. But I now have glowing reviews from two sources I consider impeccable. My daughter went with some friends and remarked that it was “beautiful music, costuming, an ‘anti-opera’ of sorts with no arias, a truly ethereal production.” And the LA Times classical music critic, Mark Swed, who is particularly adept with opera, gave it a lot of space and a lot of praise. And he made observations that come only from many years of listening and watching very critically. He makes connections from Debussy’s intent to the singers and players and David McVicar’s production, which provide that context I always write about that so enhances the enjoyment of what is in front of you. I suggest finding his review in the Times before you go. So trust me, Swed, and Nicole, and don’t miss this exceptional event. Sat, next Thurs 7:30 p.m., Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, LA, $19-284.

LIBRARY GIRL, “FEELING GOOD – A TRIBUTE TO NINA SIMONE” – Founder Susan Hayden almost always has music in her monthly spoken word performances at the Ruskin Group Theater at our SM Airport. Many times you will get to hear some sterling singer songwriters, most local but some from TX, TN, or the East Coast. But nearly always her theme, her creative prompt to the poets, is musical. An album or song title, or artist. In this case the artist she has tapped is such a monumental figure that I figure this one will reach above LG’s consistent excellence, and reach for the stars. Nina Simone. There was no one like her, and so much about her life and work that can inspire other artists. There will be several well-known live music performers for this night, plus the usual few parking and free dessert. You’d have to be stuck on an island somewhere to miss this one. Sun 7 p.m., Ruskin Group Theatre, SM Airport, $20.

THE HOT CLUB OF LOS ANGELES – Hot Club’s brand of virtuoso, sometimes breakneck Django-style 1930s gypsy swing jazz is found nowhere else and even if it was, it couldn’t possibly be better than this. These guys are masters, individually and collectively. They manage to record and play high-profile gigs and still show up every Monday night here, for years. Aren’t we lucky? Mon 9 p.m., Cinema Bar, Culver City, no cover.

EM – Come see what you’ve been missing (before it’s too late), one of the most talented and versatile performers in this whole dang ridiculously talented city of angels. The best shows aren’t always in the arenas and fancy clubs, and you don’t always get what you pay for. Sometimes, you get a lot more. Tues 9:30 p.m., Harvelle’s, $10.

RECOMMENDED:

TODAY! – BOB MARLEY ONE LOVE EXPERIENCE – OK, I still haven’t seen it, busy, out of town, but I will, and my recommendation stands. Bob Marley was one of the greatest performers and musicians (his compelling, hypnotic, otherworldly vocal instrument) … ever. And his Wailers were musically phenomenal, and his songwriting was unique and remarkable. Silverlake’s Roger Steffens, the world’s foremost authority on Marley, if not reggae itself, is leading tours every weekend at 1 and 3, and he would not do that if it wasn’t up to snuff. This covers only “the Island (record label) years,” but that’s what most people are familiar with. Thurs-Sun-Wed 11 a.m. – 8 p.m., Fri-Sat 11 a.m. -10 p.m., Mon-Tues 11 a.m. -5:30 p.m., Ovation Hollywood, $20-70.

LA PHIL, SIBELIUS, BRAHMS – Are you kidding? The soaring Third by the brilliant Finnish composer Jean Sibelius (Finn conductor here too) with its heaven and earth shaking blast of horn, and the monumental Piano Concerto #1 by Brahms, and earth shaking horn blasts, and the monumental Piano concerto #1, an early hit for young Brahms. This pairing should open your ears and your soul. Fri, Sat 8 p.m., Walt Disney Concert Hall, LA, $55-194.

“PICASSO AT THE LAPIN AGILE” – Read carefully. It’s an “absurdist comedy.” By the inarguably absurd comic Steve Martin. I laughed, but it is not intended to have you in stitches the entire time. It is the absurd and thought-provoking fantasy that Picasso and Einstein may have hung out together in a Paris cafe in the early 20th century, before either was famous. What might they have been like? Who else might have passed through? No one knows so Martin could go anywhere. One place he went was to make the “ordinary” women involved sound smarter than those two wise guys. Some shows are selling out. Fri, Sat 8 p.m., Sun 2 p.m., Ruskin Group Theatre, Santa Monica Airport, $20-35.

TOLEDO DIAMOND – Unique, riveting, first class act. There’s nothing like it, it is high performance art and great fun. Degeneracy is rarely so well disciplined. Could be the most memorable 12 bucks you ever spent. Sun 9:30 p.m., Harvelle’s, Santa Monica, $12.

RICK SHEA – is a SoCal country treasure, an exceptional songwriter who can sell a song both quietly or raucously. I like his quieter, introspective, wise, great pickin’ seductive singing side best. Put a drink in front of you and go with it. Next Thurs 0 p.m., Cinema Bar, Culver City, free.

COMING ATTRACTIONS: BOB MARLEY ONE LOVE EXPERIENCE, Ovation Hollywood, 4/6-30; “PICASSO AT THE LAPIN AGILE,” Ruskin Group Theatre, 4/7-9, 14-16, 21-23, 29, 30; LA OPERA, “PELLEAS AND MELISANDE,” DEBUSSY, Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 4/8, 13, 16; TOLEDO DIAMOND, Harvelle’s, 4/9, 16, 23, 30; HOT CLUB OF LOS ANGELES, Cinema Bar, 4/10, 17, 24; EM, Harvelle’s, 4/11, 18, 25; LA PHIL, BRAHMS #1, Disney Hall, 4/13, 15, 16; RICK SHEA, Cinema Bar, 4/13; LA PHIL CHAMBER, MOZART, BRAHMS, Disney Hall, 4/18; BLONDIE, Greek Theatre, 4/19; IGGY POP, Regent, 4/20, Hollywood Palladium, 4/27; NEIL YOUNG, STEPHEN STILLS, LUKAS NELSON, others, Greek Theatre, 4/22; WILLIE NELSON 90, Hollywood Bowl, 4/29, 30.

Charles Andrews has listened to a lot of music of all kinds, including more than 3,000 live shows. He has lived in Santa Monica for 37 years and wouldn’t live anywhere else in the world. Really. Send love and/or rebuke to him at Charles Andrews