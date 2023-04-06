We’ve analyzed the results, scrutinized the data and poured relentlessly over all the information that you, dear reader, kindly provided us by completing our survey a few weeks ago. If you recall, we asked that given most residents have considered leaving at some point, what’s keeping you here?

While many focused on the homelessness crisis, the increase in crime and rising rents, other residents said they’d only move if Santa Monica sank into the ocean or was overrun by an alien invasion

A combination of the weather and the closeness to the beach and the ocean were among the favorite reasons residents chose to stay, together with the lifestyle, community feeling and walkable nature of the city. “The cozy hometown feeling, the artsy vibe and public transportation is very good,” wrote one reader. Rent control, the schools and proximity to hiking trails and even LAX also popped up with some regularity.

“Living here is like victory. When the sun shines, it all seems so surreal,” wrote one super-satisfied reader, while another said, “We bought a house here in 1997 and joke that we will be carried out in body bags. We are never leaving.”

“Santa Monica is my hometown and my city changes every 10-15 years. Each time we lose people and more come to make this their home. Different styles blend into the old and the city always evolves,” another reader said. Family and jobs were also common answers.

However, issues like the homelessness crisis, crime and the “decline of the Third Street Promenade” were mentioned frequently. And not everyone was quite so impressed with the public transport, “The Metro is just another place to be mugged, robbed, or killed,” answered one reader.

Another said, “I’m actively considering leaving after moving here from the East Coast. I’m living in Santa Monica because the quality of life, cleanliness, and responsiveness of city services is far better here than in other parts of LA, though the problems, homelessness and increasing crime has made me reconsider staying here long term.”

The rising cost of living was also repeatedly mentioned with one reader writing, “I can’t afford to move, although I see a future where I can no longer afford to stay either.”

Homelessness and crime also featured prominently in answers to the question “What would make you consider leaving?” The end of rent control and the continuing rise of house prices were also common answers. “I see the writing on the wall. Santa Monica is turning into a hellhole,” wrote one exasperated reader, but not everyone was quite so bleak.

“Honestly not sure,” wrote one, adding, “I mean OK sure if it turned into the crime-ridden hell scape that some residents already think it is or if the coast slid into the ocean during the Big One. But hey, if other people want to leave great, I could use lower rent.”

So, it’s official then, Santa Monica really is a great place to live. Like we had any doubt.

scott.snowden@smdp.com