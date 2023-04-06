On March 26, at 11:20 AM
Two SMPD officers responded to a theft call from Target at 420 Broadway. The Loss Prevention staff explained that the suspect in the latest incident was the same from 40 prior incidents over the last year. On this occasion, the suspect, identified as Gabriel Adrian Ibarra, walked into the store, proceeded to take a stack of jeans from the clothing section and exited without paying. He stopped at a public trash bin, removed the bag, dumped all the trash out onto the curb and placed the stolen jeans inside before leaving the area on a motorized bicycle. Officers located Ibarra in Palisades Park with the trash bag in his hand. He was arrested for grand theft and possession of methamphetamine.