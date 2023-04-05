Two victims, a male and a female, were robbed at knifepoint while they were on the Santa Monica Pier at about 11pm last night, April 4, 2023.

According to the Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD), the four suspects — who were all males, two of whom were juveniles — took the female victim’s purse and fled eastbound up the Pier ramp. Responding officers were able to track the victim’s cellphone to Tongva Park.

Officers from the SMPD immediately established a perimeter around the park and two suspects were taken into custody as they attempted to exit the perimeter. A third suspect, who had already made it outside of the perimeter, was taken into custody when he was observed loitering nearby.

The fourth suspect was observed hiding in the western edge of the park. Additional evidence from the crime was located in the park and on the suspects. All four suspects were positively identified by the victims and were taken into custody.

The SMPD asks anyone with any additional information about this crime please call the non-emergency dispatch line at 310-458-8491 or the Watch Commander at 310-458-8427.



