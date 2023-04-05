Both the LAPD and SMPD are searching for two suspects who tried to steal a man’s car near Crescent Bay Park

Several officers from the Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) were flagged down in front of the police station by the victim of an attempted carjacking that had occurred only moments before.

The events unfolded yesterday, April 4, 2023, at about 8:30pm, according to the SMPD.

The victim reported that he was in his vehicle in Beach Lot 4 South (2030 Ocean Ave) when two suspects, both male Hispanics wearing masks, approached the car, pointed a gun at the victim, and ordered him out of the car.

After the victim refused to surrender his car, one of the suspects fired one round at the car, striking what’s called the B pillar (the vertical roof support structure located between the front and rear doors). The suspects fled on foot southbound and the victim drove around for a few minutes before driving to the police station.

Responding officers recovered a single shell casing in the parking lot. While they were doing their investigation, officers saw a Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) helicopter circling over Venice and realized LAPD was involved in an incident within Santa Monica city limits.

Santa Monica Dispatch confirmed LAPD was indeed working a completed carjacking. The suspect descriptions were consistent with those in the incident on Ocean Ave. The suspects remain at large. SMPD detectives are working with their LAPD partners to determine if the two crimes are related.



The SMPD asks anyone with any additional information about this crime please call the non-emergency dispatch line at 310-458-8491 or the Watch Commander at 310-458-8427.



scott.snowden@smdp.com