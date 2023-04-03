On Sunday April 2, at 10:39 a.m. multiple 9-1-1 calls were received reporting a structure fire at 1011 4th Street in the Wilmont Neighborhood. Upon arrival, Firefighters were met with a well-developed fire within one unit on the first floor of a three-story apartment complex. Firefighters aggressively attacked the fire while simultaneously searching adjacent units to ensure no occupants were trapped. Three residents and one dog were forced to jump into the swimming pool to escape the fire prior to the fire department’s arrival. Within twenty minutes, the fire was extinguished before it spread to the units above and was confined to the first-floor unit where the fire originated.

Due to the size and complexity of the apartment complex and the potential for fire spread and trapped occupants, SMFD requested resources from LAFD to assist along with assistance from Santa Monica Public Safety Communications, Santa Monica Police, Building & Safety, and McCormick Ambulance. Thankfully, there were no injuries to residents or first responders, and no residents were displaced. The cause of the fire is under investigation by SMFD investigators.

Submitted by Captain Patrick Nulty, Public Information Officer