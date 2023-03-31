Would it be possible to take a part of DTSM and create a Historic Santa Monica area? In this part of the city the height and facades of all the buildings and other structures could never be changed. The functions of the buildings could be changed. The area surrounding this in DTSM would not have any height restrictions at all to permit the new housing we are required to permit to be built. In a hundred years the new buildings that are in the area now would be historic early 23 century era buildings.

For a boundary I would suggest the center of Wilshire Boulevard on the northwest side, the southeast border of Santa Monica, the center of 4th Street on the northeast side and the southwest border of Santa Monica.

Arnold D. Sobol Santa Monica