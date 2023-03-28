Another powerful Pacific storm system is expected to bring rain, wind and heavy mountain snow, forecasters said this week.

The cold storm was expected to push ashore Monday night in the north and spread over the state through Wednesday.

The National Weather Service warned that the winds could easily topple trees because the very wet winter has left soils saturated.

Santa Monica has weathered the series of storms relatively well with generally minor damage. Several large trees have fallen in recent months and a restaurant on Lincoln suffered potential water damage last week.

On Saturday March 25 just before noon, as Nonstop Sushi and Sake Bar on Lincoln Boulevard was preparing to open for the day, the awning ceiling outside the restaurant collapsed. The Santa Monica Fire Department responded and taped off the area around the site. No one was injured by the incident according to the restaurant’s manager, Jake Kim. On Monday March 27 the business was open as usual. Kim said the cause of the collapse is still under investigation, but was potentially due to water damage.

The new system could drop several feet of snow in the upper elevations of Northern California’s coastal mountains and the Sierra Nevada, making travel difficult, forecasters said.

Powerful storms since late December have blanketed the Sierra in a massive snowpack with a water content that is more than 220% of normal, according to the state Department of Water Resources.

The Mammoth Mountain ski resort in the Eastern Sierra said that with 667 inches (16.9 meters) of snow at its main lodge and more than 840 inches (21.3 meters) on its summit, the resort was on the verge of breaking its record for snowiest season.

In Southern California’s mountains, the storm could drop snow at elevations as low as 2,500 feet (762 meters) and possibly on foothills, forecasters said.