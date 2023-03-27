A visitor to Santa Monica Place mall was injured Monday afternoon when they were hit by an individual who jumped from the third floor of the shopping center.

According to the Santa Monica Police Department, an unidentified bystander on the first floor was injured when someone jumped from the third floor. Both individuals were transported to a local hospital and SMPD are investigating the incident as a suicide attempt. No additional details were available as the incident remained under investigation Monday night.

If you or a member of your family are struggling during the holidays, please reach out for help from a mental health professional by calling (800) 854- 7771 or by texting LA to 741741. Additional resources from the LA County Department of Mental Health are available at dmh.lacounty.gov.