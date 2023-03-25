LA Marathon- Santa Monica

Eight Santa Monica Police Activities League Youth Complete The Los Angeles Marathon

It’s been said to runners, “Don’t just chase your dreams. Run them down!” For eight Santa Monica PAL youth, they ran their dreams down to reality when they participated and completed the 38th Annual Los Angeles Marathon from the Stadium to the Stars course on Sunday, March 19, 2023.

Santa Monica PAL runners that participated in the Los Angeles Marathon included Snow Hansen, PAL parent-volunteer and trainer, and PAL youth Breauna Curry, Aylin Cruz, Rosa Cruz, Jade Furukawa, Emily Gutierrez, Tia Hansen, Jesse Morales and Chris Naelgas.

Jade Furukawa came in at 4 hours and 50 minutes, setting a new PAL record as the fastest female runner in the LA Marathon.

“We are so proud of the PAL youth that ran in the marathon. It’s quite a physical and emotional achievement and the kids exceeded all their expectaions,” says Eula Fritz, Director at Santa Monica Police Activities League. “We appreciate Snow for the leadership in triaing the runners and getting them prepared and congratualte Jade for setting a new PAL record.”

The Los Angeles Marathon presented by ASICS welcomed 22,000 participants for the race as runners completed the 26.2-miles. At each mile along the way, runners passed internationally renowned iconic landmarks including Chinatown, the El Pueblo de Los Angeles State Historic Park, Los Angeles CityHall, Little Tokyo, the Disney Hall and Music Center of Los Angeles County, the DolbyTheater – home of the Academy Awards in Hollywood, parts of Historic Route 66 in West Hollywood, Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills, and out and back on San Vicente Boulevard before finishing on Santa Monica Blvd in Century City.

Submitted by Cameron Andrews