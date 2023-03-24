Santa Monica Pier will plunge into darkness tomorrow, albeit deliberately, in order to raise awareness of the urgent need to address environmental damage and climate change.

In addition to the Sydney Opera House in Australia, Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong, Big Ben and the Houses of Parliament in London, the Parthenon on the Acropolis in Greece, the Eiffel Tower in Paris and the Great Wall of China, Pacific Park’s lights will be turned off for 60 minutes.

“From our solar-powered Ferris wheel to the power of our grassroots efforts, Pacific Park is committed to being the best environmental partner possible by working within our community and globally with national and international companies,” said Nathan Smithson, Director of Marketing and Business Development at Pacific Park on the Santa Monica Pier.

“We have been a staunch supporter of Earth Hour since the beginning and believe in its messaging and initiatives on sustainability, climate and environmental awareness throughout the world.”

Earth Hour this year comes only days after the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) released a report confirming the dire situation we all face if more action isn’t taken to limit the damage caused as a result of climate change.

“There is a rapidly closing window of opportunity to secure a liveable and sustainable future for all,” stated the report, which is the culmination of more than six years of work by thousands of climate scientists contributing to the United Nations. The IPCC also found that a critical aim of the landmark Paris climate agreement, to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, is probably already out of reach.

Featuring a height of 130 feet, or nine stories, and a view of the Pacific Ocean, the wheel is adorned with 174,000 LED lights on its circular structure, including its 40 spokes and two hubs. Furthermore, the instantly recognizable fairground ride boasts the world’s only eco-friendly, enhanced LED lighting system, which is 81 percent more energy efficient than most conventional incandescent bulbs. It was converted into the world’s first solar-powered Ferris wheel in November 1998.

The Pier recently celebrated its 50th anniversary of being saved and it’s synonymous with the City and is instantly recognizable whenever it’s seen on television or in a movie, which is surprisingly often. The historic Route 66 ends at the pier with the big, rolling blues waves of the Pacific Ocean offering a welcome sight after traveling 2,448 miles.

