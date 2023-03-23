NILSSON AND RATELIFF – I don’t usually do reviews after the performance, but sometimes you just have to say something. Being a fan of both the late Harry Nilsson and his wonderfully quirky songwriting and remarkable voice, and of the gruff-voiced Nathaniel Rateliff whose signature “hit” is “Son of a Bitch! Gimme a Drink!” I was intrigued to see how he would handle an interpretation of Nilsson’s album of standards, backed by the LA Philharmonic, in regal Disney Hall. It was an absolute delight, exceeding my wildest expectations. Turns out Rateliff also has a higher, sweet singing voice that is perfect for the Nilsson songbook. He mentioned that one of Nilsson’s kids was there, and I also spotted Eagle/James Ganger Joe Walsh. I’ll bet there were a lot of musicians there, for one of only three performances (Denver, LA, NY). The LA Phil’s pop programming is as progressive and spot on as their classical adventures.

HIGHLY RECOMMENDED:

LA OPERA, “PELLEAS AND MELISANDE,” DEBUSSY – Doesn’t exactly roll off the tongue like “Carmen,” “Rigoletto” or “The Marriage of Figaro,” does it? Well, you know those French, if you can’t keep up with their language, just step aside. Debussy is probably more well known for his other orchestral work, but the LA Opera calls this “the most gorgeous music you’ve never heard” because it is a relatively obscure operatic gem. The storyline is typically not something that would happen today, exactly (marry someone you don’t really know? or co-habit a couple of years first) but a brother falling in love with his sibling’s lover? That’s believable. And dad just doesn’t get it at all. Nice that Claude Debussy, whose music is so evocative anyway, puts an actual story to this. The twice-loved lady has shiny braids to rival Rapunzel’s, and who wouldn’t fight over that? Sat 8 p.m., Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, LA, $19-284.

THE HOT CLUB OF LOS ANGELES – Hot Club’s brand of virtuoso, sometimes breakneck Django-style 1930s gypsy swing jazz is found nowhere else and even if it was, it couldn’t possibly be this good. It’s a show worth 50 bucks cover, and worth waiting a year for. These guys are masters, individually and collectively. You will find it hard to stop smiling all night. Mon 9 p.m., Cinema Bar, Culver City, no cover.

EM – Come see what you’ve been missing, one of the most talented and versatile performers in this whole dang ridiculously talented city of angels. The best shows aren’t always in the arenas and fancy clubs, and you don’t always get what you pay for. Sometimes, you get a lot more. This lady delivers a helluva show. Tues 9:30 p.m., Harvelle’s, $10.

RECOMMENDED:TODAY! – BOB MARLEY ONE LOVE EXPERIENCE – Here’s why I recommend this exhibit that I have not yet seen. A lot of Americans still don’t get this, but Bob Marley was one of the greatest performers and musicians (no, not his guitar, his compelling, hypnotic, otherworldly vocal instrument) … ever. And his Wailers were musically phenomenal, and his songwriting ranks with the very best. He was also, not incidentally, a powerful spiritual and political leader worldwide.

Silverlake’s Roger Steffens, the world’s foremost authority on Marley, if not reggae itself, is leading tours every weekend at 1 and 3, and he would not do that if it wasn’t up to snuff. He does caution that this covers only “the Island (record label) years,” but that’s what most people are familiar with. Thurs-Sun-Wed 11 a.m. – 8 p.m., Fri-Sat 11 a.m. -10 p.m., Mon-Tues 11 a.m. -5:30 p.m., Ovation Hollywood, $20-70.

TONIGHT! – LA PHIL, DVORAK, ESPERANZA SPALDING — I’ve been hoping to catch something conducted by rising star Susanna Mälkki, and this program sounds delicious. Dvořák is an unusual and perhaps under recognized composer who drew often from his homeland’s folk traditions, and his inspired “Slavonic Dances” can take you away. The other piece sounds equally sensual. When asked to describe Felipe Lara’s “Double Concerto” after its first rehearsal, Grammy-winning jazz vocalist and bassist esperanza spalding called it “magic, interdimensional space music,” and partner Claire Chase comes armed with a traditional flute and her contrabass version nicknamed “Big Bertha.” Thurs, Fri, Sat 8 p.m., Walt Disney Concert Hall, LA, $55-190.

PICASSO AT THE LAPIN AGILE – I always knew there was magic coming off the Ruskin stage, and despite a launch with two hours notice, on a night that was pouring rain, it would appear they have done it again. Shows are selling out. Take into account, though, that their reputation for excellence precedes them, and that they have offered few shows in the last few COVID years, and we are starved for some good Ruskin Theatre. It also doesn’t hurt that this is an absurdist comedy about Einstein hanging with Picasso in a Paris Cafe when they were both “relatively” unknown, and it was written by that lovable and very talented goof Steve Martin. Fri, Sat 8 p.m., Sun 2 p.m., Ruskin Group Theatre, Santa Monica Airport, $20-35.

TOLEDO DIAMOND – Unique, riveting, first class act. There’s nothing like it, it is high performance art and great fun. Degeneracy is rarely so well disciplined. Sun 9:30 p.m., Harvelle’s, Santa Monica, $12.

