SMPD responded to a pair assaults over the St. Patrick’s Day weekend.

In the first incident, officers responded to a fight at The Victorian restaurant on Main Street involving several customers and security personnel at about 9 p.m. on March 18.

According to SMPD, a security guard claimed he had been stabbed in the upper arm during the altercation, but hospital staff confirmed that he had not sustained any stab wounds or other significant injuries.

Officers said there were several conflicting reports of what happened and while some participants of the fight were detained and identified no arrests were made.

The suspect who fought with the victim ran away in an unknown direction and the investigation is ongoing into the battery (not aggravated assault) on the victim.

Several hours later, at about 3 a.m. on March 19, an unrelated fight broke out on the 200 block of Ocean Ave.

In that incident a group of between 6 – 10 men attacked a second group of mixed gender and while the fight was reported to the police, all individuals involved had fled prior to officers arriving.

However, SMPD received a report from a local hospital that two of the victims had checked into the emergency room with non-life-threatening stab wounds.

Officers responded and the victims said they did not know the suspects. All the victims were from Los Angeles and officers said they had no indication that the suspects were from Santa Monica nor that anyone involved appeared homeless.