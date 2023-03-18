March 16, 1952 – November 13, 2022

John Harber was a beloved life partner, father, son, brother, uncle, and friend. Known as John or JD, he was also called Johnny by his parents and many of his longtime friends. John was born in 1952 in Haifa, Israel to Oswald and Zelda Harber. He immigrated to Los Angeles as a young child where he grew up with his sisters, Ariela and Danya and became an American citizen. John graduated from Grant High School in 1969 where he participated in cross country running. He enrolled at LA Valley College before eventually becoming a Mazda Master Mechanic. Over the course of his diverse life John also earned both his Graduate Gemologist degree from GIA and an Associate of Arts Degree in Registered Nursing from Santa Monica College where he tutored anatomy and physiology. He also was a business owner and entrepreneur.

John met Amy Boersma, the love of his life, in 1990 and they had two children together, Lucky and Tanyon. John doted on his boys, volunteering at their nursery and grammar schools, and supporting their Boy Scout troop, hiking, camping, traveling, gardening, cooking, playing sports and so much more. One of John’s lifelong loves was traveling and being out in nature – the more challenging the better. Outside of his love for his family and friends adventuring was John’s greatest passion as a young man and his wanderlust took him quite literally backpacking around the world throughout the United States, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, the Himalayan Mountains, Thailand and the Far East.

John was a Renaissance Man. He loved art, music, movies, fixing cars, photography, and sports among other things. He was an excellent cook and enjoyed entertaining. Beyond all else, John was fun. He had a gift for coming up with offbeat names for people, places, and things. He was gregarious, witty, intellectual, and down to earth. Men admired him, women adored him, and children and animals loved him. John was a great lover of animals. He was appointed by the Santa Monica City Council to a committee that was successful in getting the Santa Monica Disabilities Commission formed. John remained active in advocating for people with disabilities.

John was a long time member of First Presbyterian Church of Santa Monica.

He is survived by his beloved of 32 years, Amy and their two sons, Lucky and Tanyon Harber, his two sisters Danya and Ariela, and his nieces Jessica, Samantha, and Tara, and his nephews Gabriel and Evan. He was deeply loved and will be greatly missed by his family and a wide circle of long time loyal loving friends.

The funeral is this Sunday March 19 at 1 p.m. @ First Presbyterian Church of Santa Monica 1220 2nd St. 90401 in smaller chapel, not main sanctuary. Reception to follow.

If you are not able to attend the service but would like to assist the family, there is a fundraiser online at https://www.gofundme.com/f/lucky-tanyon-and-amy-harber.