A man has been arrested for a string of sexual assaults, including at least one in Santa Monica.

Anthony Pittman was arrested on March 14 in West Hollywood and is accused of a series of crimes that took place in August and September of 2022 targeting homeless women.

According to the Santa Monica Police Department, DNA evidence was used to link three separate assaults. That evidence ultimately lead to the identification of Pittman as a suspect and following his arrest the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Airport Office filed three counts of forcible rape, one count of forcible sodomy, one count of digital penetration, and one count of sexual battery.

The known crimes occurred in Santa Monica and in two LAPD jurisdictions (Northeast Division and Wilshire Division. While Pittman was found in West Hollywood, he is listed as homeless by Los Angeles officials.

If you have any information about Pittman or the assaults, please contact the Santa Monica Police Department Watch Comander at (310)458-2249 if after hours, or Sgt. Chad Goodwin (310) 458-8931 ; Detective Oscar Flores (310) 458-8609.