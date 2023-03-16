A homeless man has been arrested after stabbing a city worker in the chest.

The assault occurred at 8:15 a.m. on March 15 when the city employee attempted to move the suspect from the area around Camera Obscura in Palisades Park. The suspect, later identified as Allen Cranford Barna stabbed the employee in the chest and then fled the area. A Downtown Ambassador reported the incident and the victim was transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives with SMPD’s Criminal Investigations Division located Barna on Thursday morning and arrested him at about 11 a.m. Barna is charged with aggravated assault and anyone with information pertaining to this incident or person involved is strongly encouraged to contact SMPD Detective Pollnow at 310-458-8455 or steven.pollnow@santamonica.gov or the Watch Commander (24 hours) at 310-458-8426.