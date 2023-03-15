On March 4
A call was received by the City of Santa Monica Dispatch center related to a male subject shoplifting items from Zara on the Promenade. Upon arrival, officers met with onsite security that witnessed a repeat offender enter the store and begin to remove items from the shelves. Store staff approached and asked Jefferson Alvarez to leave. He ignored their request and continued to move about the store. Alvarez exited the store with multiple items, but was spotted by the SMPD drone near Palisades Park. He was arrested without incident , still in possession of the stolen items valued at approximately $560. Alvarez was transported to the Santa Monica Jail.