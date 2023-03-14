On March 5
SMPD officers responded to Ralphs rear the 1600 block of Cloverfield regarding a disturbance at the business. Dispatch relayed that someone was at the location throwing rocks at the building. The suspect was gone on arrival and there was no visible damage to the building. After speaking with the security team on site, it was determined that another individual at the location was attempting to exit the store with several food items without paying. Officer observed the individual leave the store after ignoring commands to stop. Marlon Earl Taylor was arrested and issued a citation with a promise to appear in court on April 17, 2023.