On Saturday March 11th, 2023, at approximately 12:38 p.m. Multiple 9-1-1 calls were received by the Santa Monica Office of Emergency Management Communications Center reporting a fire at 1102 Pico Boulevard, doing business as the Holiday Motel & Suites located in the Pico Neighborhood of Santa Monica. Police and Fire Department resources quickly responded and arrived to find a well-developed fire consuming one unit of the single-story motel. Firefighters initiated an aggressive attack on the blaze confining it to the unit of origin and preventing the spread to adjacent units. One individual, who narrowly escaped the fire, was found by police officers in the alley with moderate burns and smoke inhalation. Paramedics quickly treated and transported the patient to a local hospital.

The fire was brought under control in 10 minutes after SMFD resources arrived. Firefighters were assisted by the Santa Monica Police, McCormick Ambulance, Santa Monica Building & Safety, and OEM 9-1-1 Communications. Fire Investigators were called to perform cause & origin determination, and the fire is still under investigation.

Submitted by Captain Patrick Nulty, SMFD Public Information Officer