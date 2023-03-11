On Saturday, Feb 25
SMPD officers responded to Burton’s near the 500 block of Broadway for a theft investigation. An employee at the location stated that a male suspect entered the store and began selecting various items and exited after being offered assistance by staff to hold the items until the individuals was ready to pay for them. Officers located the suspect nearby, still in possession of the stolen items. The suspect, 35 year old William Z Davis was arrested and booked for grand theft of items totally over $4,600.