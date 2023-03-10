On Friday, March 3, 2023, at approximately 7:30 a.m., SMPD patrol officers responded to a call of an attempted assault in the 1100 block of the beach. The suspect, later identified as Job Uriah Taylor, approached the African American victim who was walking his dog and threatened to attack him with a metal pipe. Taylor yelled several racial slurs at the victim. Santa Monica Fire Department personnel working nearby intervened, fending off suspect Taylor who rode away on his bicycle in an unknown direction. The victim was not injured, and officers were initially unable to locate Taylor.

Soon after, at about 7:50 a.m., the Police Department responded to a call of an assault happening now on the north side of the train platform at 4th Street and Colorado Ave. The same suspect was seen attacking a male and female, both African American, with the same pipe he was brandishing at the 1100 block of the beach. Taylor hit the victims multiple times in the head while yelling more racial slurs. Taylor was taken into custody at the scene and transported to the Santa Monica Jail for booking.

Taylor was charged with two counts of attempted murder, one count of assault with a deadly weapon, and one count of assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury. In addition, hate crime allegations were added to the two counts of attempted murder and the assault with force. Two victims were transported to the hospital; one released the same day and the other still being treated for a head injury.

Santa Monica Police Department Criminal Investigations Division (CID) Detectives are seeking witnesses who may have been in the area at the time of the incidents. Anyone with any additional information pertaining to this incident or suspect is strongly encouraged to contact SMPD Detective Holloway at 310-458-8934, Jacob.holloway@santamonica.gov or the Watch Commander (24 hours) at 310-458-8426.

It is the mission of the Santa Monica Police Department to safeguard the rights of all individuals irrespective of their disability, gender, nationality, race or ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation and/or association with a person or group with one or more of these perceived characteristics.

Hate crimes have no place in Santa Monica. Please use the link below to access crime statistics, our departmental policies, California Penal code sections, and other information about these types of incidents.

Submitted by SMPD