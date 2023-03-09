The Santa Monica Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division (CID) Detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying and apprehending the suspect(s) involved in a felony assault incident that occurred in January of 2023.

On January 10, 2023, at approximately 11:40 PM, SMPD patrol officers were dispatched to a traffic collision involving a solo vehicle at the intersection of 17th and Olympic. When officers arrived on scene, they observed a white 4 door Jeep Wrangler that had jumped the curb and run into the wall on the northeast sidewalk of the intersection. SMPD Officers contacted the solo occupant, a female sitting in the driver’s seat, who had significant injuries to her face with blood on her hands, face, and body. Officers noticed that these injuries were not consistent with the accident. The female victim told officers she had trouble remembering several hours of the day, including how she sustained her injuries.

Based on victim’s injuries, along with evidence in the car, CID detectives believe the victim was violently attacked while inside of her Jeep. No witnesses have come forward and detectives have not been able to locate any public or private video footage that could provide them with further details pertaining to what occurred. Detectives are seeking witnesses who may have been in the area at the time of the incident.

Anyone with any additional information pertaining to this incident or person(s) involved is strongly encouraged to contact SMPD Detective Brian Spencer at 310-458-8420, brian.spencer@santamonica.gov or the Watch Commander (24 hours) at 310-458-8426.

Submitted by Rudy Flores, Lieutenant