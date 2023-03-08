On February 26 shortly before 4:30 am
Officers responded to the 1600 block of Santa Monica Blvd regarded a reported battery that had just occurred. An employee at the location stated that an individual, later identified as Yolanda Murrell, struck them in the face multiple times after being denied the opportunity to purchase a cup of coffee. The employee based the decision to deny service on priori interactions. Murrell was arrested for battery, transported to the Santa Monica Jail and issued a citation with a July 2023 court date before being released.