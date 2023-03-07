Champs:

Samohi wrestler Taira Sakamoto took third in the CIF State Wrestling Championships recently.

To qualify for the CIF State Championship, wrestlers must be on the Varsity team, then finish in the top three at League Championship, then top eight at CIF Individual Championship, then top eight at the CIF Southern Section Championship. Three consecutive weekends of competition qualifies the top 32 wrestlers for each of the 14 weight classes across California. Sakamoto competed in the girls 116 division.

Sakamoto went 5-1, taking 3rd place, losing only to the eventual first place finisher. On the way there, she defeated the returning State Champion and the returning State 5th placer.

Head Coach Mun, Coach Black, Coach Nano and Coach Jared traveled to the event along with several teammates and classmates.

Courtesy photos