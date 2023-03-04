On March 2, 2023

Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) Detectives within the Criminal Investigation Division (CID) along with SWAT officers served an arrest and search warrant at a residence in Compton California, which stemmed from an incident that occurred in July of 2022.

On July 24, 2022, SMPD Officers were dispatched to the area of Pico and Centinela regarding a road rage incident that occurred involving a large motorcycle group. When officers arrived the motorcyclists were gone, however they met with the victims and witnesses who provided the following: At approximately 5:35 p.m., the driver and passenger of a vehicle were driving eastbound on Pico Blvd and stopped at a red light just west of Centinela Ave. Stopped in front of them, were a large group of motorcyclists. The signal turned green, however the motorcyclists refused to proceed forward. This caused a dispute between the occupants of the vehicle and group of motorcyclists which further escalated after the motorcyclists approached and crowded the vehicle. One of the motorcyclists began grabbing the victim’s steering wheel and attempted to open the driver’s door before striking the victim in the face. As the victim attempted to drive away, the suspect got into the backseat of the car, with the vehicle ultimately colliding into a parked car. The suspect then produced a handgun as he continued to attempt to remove the victim from his car and take his wallet. The suspect and other motorcyclists fled before police arrived. SMPD Detectives were able to identify the suspect, which was subsequently confirmed through DNA, as Anthony Harris Jr, a 41-year-old male from Compton. CID Detectives filed the case with the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office – Airport Branch, who issued an arrest warrant for Attempt Robbery and Assault with a Deadly Weapon against Harris.

During the service of the search and arrest warrant, Detectives located Harris at his residence, along with the clothing and a loaded 9mm handgun believed to be used during the commission of the crime. Harris was arrested then transported to the SMPD Jail where he was booked for his charges.

Anyone with any additional information pertaining to this subject or incident is strongly encouraged to contact SMPD Detective Tavera at 310-458-8946 or the Watch Commander (24 hours) at 310-458-8426.