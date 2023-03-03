Poker:
The Santa Monica Police Activities League (PAL) held its annual Poker Tournament fundraiser last week. The top 10 players at the end of the night included Charlie Lopez-Quintana, Manny Hackett, Gustavo Reynaso, Danny Mrakovcic, Richard Caranza, Meghan Sekera, Greg Morena, Frank Stephan, Brian Morena and Ross Furukawa. Santa Monica PAL is a nonprofit organization operated by the City of Santa Monica dedicated to providing free afterschool programming for youth ages 6 -17. Santa Monica PAL is located at 1401 Olympic Blvd., Santa Monica, CA 90404. For more information, call 310-458-8988 or visit smpal.org.
Eric Bailey