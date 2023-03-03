Crashes: The Santa Monica Police Department responded to a pair of traffic accidents Thursday morning. At about 8:05 a.m. SMPD Officers responded to a Traffic Collision involving a solo vehicle in the 1000 block of 4th Street. The driver of the vehicle, an elderly female, struck a city palm tree, BBB bus stop and several parked vehicles. She was cut out of the vehicle by emergency responders and transported to a local hospital where she was last listed in stable condition.

At approximately 9:40 a.m., SMPD Officers responded to a Traffic Collision involving a vehicle and pedestrian at the intersection of 28th and Pearl Street. The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital, and has been listed in critical condition. The driver in the second crash is cooperating with the investigation.

SMPD’s Major Accident Response Team (MART) Investigators responded to both incidents.

Todd James