Thanks to a series of major storms, California has seen the areas afflicted by extreme or exceptional drought go from over 40% of the state to zero in under 3 months. Now if we had only built another reservoir or two in the past 40 years…
All the news that's fit to surf.
Thanks to a series of major storms, California has seen the areas afflicted by extreme or exceptional drought go from over 40% of the state to zero in under 3 months. Now if we had only built another reservoir or two in the past 40 years…