On February 2
SMPD Homeless Liaison Team officers responded to the 100 block of Strand for a radio call stating two male transients were menacing people passing by with sharp metal objects. Upon arrival officers located one individual in an encampment at the location. Police records show that SMPD officers previously visited the encampment, offered assistance and explained that the individual could not keep the large encampment blocking the sidewalk. During this second visit a day later, officers found the same encampment blocking the sidewalk. A citation was issued for public camping and blocking the sidewalk.