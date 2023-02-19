On February 2, at approximately 1:30 p.m.
SMPD Officers responded to the 2000 block of 21st Street for someone “snooping” around a property. There were 3 prior calls with a very similar subject description in the area. One individual reported the subject of the call was looking into apartment windows, another caller stated someone was on their property without their consent. When approached, the individual claimed to own the properties. The final caller stated she’d observed the subject at Virginia Avenue Park and believed he’d followed her home. Officers located an individual matching the description provided by the caller at Virginia Avenue Park. While watching the subject, officers witnessed the subject, later identified as Darrell Brown, attempt to take a backpack from the ground belonging to someone near the basketball area. Brown attempted to deny his attempt to take the bag, although officers directly observed his behavior. Through further investigation, officers arrested Brown for theft and being under the influence of a controlled substance.