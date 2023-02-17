On February 2, at approximately 2:15 p.m.
SMPD Officers responded to the 2400 block of Pico Blvd to Rite Aid regarding a theft investigation. During their investigation, they learned that an employee of the store saw a male place a large number of items in a bag and exit the store. The employee followed the individual in her vehicle to the area of Pico and Barrington where officers responded and located Christopher Fewell, a 51 year old male, also accused of stealing cosmetics and other items from the store on previous events. Fewell was arrested and transported to the Santa Monica Jail for grand theft.