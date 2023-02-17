On February 2 at approximately 12:50 a.m.
SMPD officers noticed a lone vehicle near the 1100 block of Idaho Avenue driving at a low rate of speed. Due to the increase in catalytic converter thefts regionally, officers observed the vehicle for some time, from a distance, before seeing it stop near a Black Toyota Prius. An occupant from the vehicle exited the rear and crawled underneath. They emerged shortly without taking the catalytic converter and drove away. A traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle shortly thereafter. Officers located what was believed to be nitrous oxide and balloons used for inhaling fumes to produce a euphoric feeling, as known as huffing. The four occupants of the vehicle were arrested and issued citations for Possession of Nitrous Oxide with Intent to Inhale.