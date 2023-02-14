The two suspects arrested for attempted murder following a violent altercation in downtown Santa Monica faced their first day in court and while the case of Emilio Reyes continues, the case for Manuel Jaramillo-Heredia was dismissed due to technicalities and refiled.

The incident occurred at the intersection of 6th and Broadway at about 3:42pm on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. The Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) said officers were flagged down by several people and upon arrival, officers located two vehicles, an SUV and a van, that had been involved in a collision. The driver of the SUV, Reyes, appeared to have a gunshot wound to his upper arm.

Reyes was transported to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening injury and was subsequently discharged. The area was closed off for a block in each direction, the handgun used by Jaramillo was recovered and both vehicles were towed. There are no outstanding suspects.

The hearing in Los Angeles County Superior Court was held on Thursday, February 9 and according to SMPD, Jaramillo-Heredia, a 52-year-old man from Inglewood was unable to attend due to Covid. Moreover, he was booked into the Sheriff’s database under an incorrect name; officials merged and misspelled his last name making him very difficult to track through the court system. He remains in custody and will be re-arraigned on the same charges on an as-yet unspecified date this week.

Reyes, a 43-year-old from Los Angeles, also remains in custody with a $2.2 million bail and his case continues, but there is currently no confirmed date of his next court appearance.

According to SMPD, both men work in the Santa Monica area or have family that works nearby. The two have an ongoing dispute and happened to drive by each other that afternoon. An argument occurred and it appears Manuel Jaramillo fired a shot into Reyes’ vehicle while the cars were side by side. Reyes then came around and intentionally rammed Jaramillo’s vehicle prompting Jaramillo to fire several additional rounds.

Anyone with any additional information pertaining to this subject or incident is strongly encouraged to contact SMPD Detective George Burciaga at 310-458- 8932 or the Watch Commander (24 hours) at 310-458-8426.

scott.snowden@smdp.com