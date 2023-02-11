The Santa Monica History Museum has announced that it has joined Museums for All, a signature access program of the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS), administered by the Association of Children’s Museums (ACM), to encourage people of all backgrounds to visit museums regularly and build lifelong museum-going habits.

The program supports those receiving food assistance (SNAP) benefits visiting the Santa Monica History Museum free admission, up to four people, with the presentation of a SNAP Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card. Similar free and reduced admission is available to eligible members of the public at more than 850 museums across the country. Museums for All is part of the Santa Monica History Museum’s broad commitment to seek, include, and welcome all audiences.

Santa Monica History Museum Executive Director Rob Schwenker said, “We’re thrilled to be part of this program to make museums accessible to the communities they serve.”

Museums for All helps expand access to museums and also raise public awareness about how museums in the U.S. are reaching their entire communities. More than 850 institutions participate in the initiative, including art museums, children’s museums, science centers, botanical gardens, zoos, history museums, and more. Participating museums are located nationwide, representing all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and U.S. Virgin Islands.

Museum hours: Thursday 2 – 5 p.m., Friday/Saturday/Sunday 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Free admission on the 1st Sunday of each month. School and group tours arranged by appointment. https://santamonicahistory.org/

Erica Jaros and Lisa Dannenbaum