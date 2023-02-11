Congressman Ted W. Lieu (D-Los Angeles County) has announced the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) will grant $619,045 to the University of California (UCLA) for cancer detection and diagnosis research. Each year Congressman Lieu advocates for robust funding for cancer research throughout the federal appropriations process.

“Cancer is the second most common cause of death in the United States, exceeded only by heart disease. It’s a disease that has touched each and every American – and we must dedicate more federal resources to finding a cure. UCLA is an amazing, forward-thinking institution doing critical work in the field of cancer research. I’m pleased that UCLA has been awarded these funds to further its efforts to improve cancer screening, early detection, and diagnosis.”

Jenna Bushnell