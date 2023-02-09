The Pacific Park Ferris wheel has been listed as a top spot for romance in national publications including USA Today and Westways. Angelenos can enjoy a romantic ride on a 90-foot-tall Ferris wheel daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. The Pacific Wheel’s 174,000 LED lights are mounted on the Ferris wheel’s structure including the 40 spokes and two hubs and the seasonal display for this month will include love themed images. The world’s only solar-powered Ferris wheel’s lighting system features 16.7 million color value combinations while the programming and display software presents imaging up to 24 frames per second to display dynamic, custom, computer-generated lighting entertainment. For additional information and hours of operation, call 310-260-8744, visit www.pacpark.com, follow on Instagram and Twitter: @pacpark and Like at Facebook: facebook.com/pacificpark.
