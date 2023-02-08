Love is in the air during National Library Lovers Month when the Santa Monica Public Library debuts RED Kits (Read, Engage, Discover), a new collection for adults that offers interactive, engaging, self-paced learning experiences.

The Kits launching in February are Ukulele, Brain Health, Stress Relief, Mindfulness, and Gardening.

Ukulele Kits contain a ukulele, tuner, and books on how to play the instrument.

Brain Health Kits include puzzles and books on improving memory.

Stress Relief Kits contain coloring pages, a Tai Chi DVD, and books on stress reduction.

Mindfulness Kits include a buddha board, a DVD on strength building, and books on meditation.

Gardening Kits contain seeds, planting tools, and books on gardening.

The Kits can be placed on reserve beginning Monday, February 6, 2023, at smpl.org for pick up at any SMPL location. Kits are loaned for a four-week period and can be renewed.

Join your neighbors and meet new people at the free Library programs that accompany the launch of the RED Kits. Use the contents and suggested activities included with the kits to connect with your community.

On Tuesday, February 7, Henry Schipper teaches a Mindful Meditation program at 6 p.m. at the Montana Ave. Branch, and on February 14 at 6 p.m. at the Pico Branch.

On Saturday, February 11, at 2 p.m. at the Pico Branch, Cindy Mediavilla, retired librarian and co-author of the book Libraries and Gardens: Growing Together, discusses the importance of gardens in today’s community-focused library. The event includes gardening stations and seed give aways.

This project was supported in part by the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act, administered in California by the State Librarian.

