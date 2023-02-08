The City’s Spring 2023 Recreation Guide and City Newsletter is available online at MalibuCity.org/CommunityServices and will be mailed to Malibu residents the week of February 6. The Guide features the City’s many excellent programs and parks, and includes informative articles and contact information for City departments and services.

“The educational, sports, artistic and cultural programs, camps and other events the City offers to the public are a benefit to the health and wellbeing of our community,” said Mayor Bruce Silverstein. “I encourage all our residents to review the Recreation Guide and join one or more of our varied programs this spring.”

Residents can find information for upcoming Spring Programs offered March through May, including Afterschool Programs, Aquatics, Outdoor Recreation at Charmlee Wilderness Park, Parent and Me Programs, Senior Programs and Excursions, Spring Break Surf and Skate Camp, Youth Sports, Park Tales, and the 23rd Annual Chumash Day Native American Powwow and Intertribal Gathering.

Visit the Community Services Department’s informational booth at Malibu Bluffs Park on Saturday, February 11, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. to learn more about the City’s programs, and pick up a printed copy of the Recreation Guide and a giveaway bag. Online registration for Spring Programs opens on Monday, February 13 at 8 a.m. at MalibuCity.org/Register.

For ongoing, up-to-date information on Community Services programs, visit http://www.malibucity.org/aquatics, http://www.malibucity.org/daycamps, https://malibucity.org/337/Community-Programs, and http://www.malibucity.org/sports.

Kate Gallo, Recreation Manager