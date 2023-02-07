The City of Santa Monica has a new Cultural Affairs Manager as Shannon Daut steps down and Sofia Klatzker steps up. Daut not only leaves the role, but also the city and state as she relocates back to Colorado. She held the role for nearly seven years.

“I will greatly miss the wonderful Cultural Affairs team and the arts community here, and will always cherish the work we were able to accomplish together,” Daut said in the latest edition of the Santa Monica Cultural Affairs newsletter.

“When the world turned upside down in March of 2020, our work changed significantly—but even through the upheaval I am proud we were able to create new initiatives and approaches to how and why we do the work we do in service to our community,” she said.

Klatzker most recently served as the Vice President, Strategy for the award-winning 99% Invisible podcast where she focused on strategic planning and implementing diversity, equity and inclusion policies, including creating pathways for women of color in podcasting.

“Sofia has a rich and diverse background in leading and producing arts programming, advocating for and supporting arts and cultural organizations, arts education and cultural equity and inclusion,” said Acting Director of Community Services Danielle Noble in a statement. “She has served on local and State arts and culture councils and boards, is well-versed in governmental, non-profit and private operations and is passionate about creating innovative arts and culture experiences and possibilities.”

Daut has most recently been working on bringing the international art fair Frieze LA to Santa Monica and the incorporation of a piece from the fair’s Focus section of LA’s emerging art galleries into the City’s Art Bank collection.

Klatzker has over 20 years of professional arts experience, gained at the Museum of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles County Arts Commission and Arts for LA among others.She begins her role on May 8, 2023.

