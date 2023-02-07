On January 21
SMPD sworn officers responded to the 900 block of Ocean Avenue at the request of a Traffic Services Officer (TSO) for a parked and occupied stolen vehicle. While conducting normal traffic enforcement, the TSO observed a grey Honda with a traffic citation on the windshield. A check on the vehicle’s license plate returned as a stolen car out of Hermosa Beach. The vehicle’s occupant, Paul Muo, was arrested for grand theft auto and transported to the Santa Monica Jail and then released following a court appearance.