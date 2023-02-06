It’s time to nominate your favorite businesses and organizations for the 10th anniversary of the Most Loved Contest.

A year’s worth of bragging rights can be enjoyed by those who win the local version of a People’s Choice Awards designating the best of local businesses. Designed 10 years ago to create connections between residents, visitors, and other local businesses, this contest celebrates the city’s vibrant business community.

The contest began in 2014 as a partnership between Buy Local Santa Monica Committee, the Santa Monica Daily Press, the City of Santa Monica, four business improvement districts including Main Street, Montana Avenue, Pico Boulevard and Downtown Santa Monica Inc., as well as the Santa Monica Chamber of Commerce, Santa Monica Travel and Tourism and Santa Monica Pier Corporation. The contest has evolved over time and there have been several category expansions over the years to a total of 82 this year divided into Food & Drink, Automotive & Transport, Fitness, Shopping, Neighborhood Favorites, Personal Care and Service.

Voting is free and will be conducted in two phases.

Nominations are now open and will last for four weeks. Nominate your favorite businesses at smdp.com/ml23. Residents, businesses, and visitors are welcome to participate.

Like the Oscars or Golden Globes, the top six businesses in each category will advance to the final vote for the Most Loved between March 15 and 31.

The annual contest is one of the most important ways that the City, residents and local business community can come together to celebrate Santa Monica businesses. For those who make the city enjoyable, the simple act of nomination can mean a lot both as an emotional boost and to spur additional business for those establishment that locals most want to see survive.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the contest. Businesses in each category will be featured in the annual Most Loved magazine. The perennial publication is distributed in June during a special event at City Hall where the Mayor, City Council and other local dignitaries will recognize the winners (and runners up).

Businesses with questions can contact dina@smdp.com or call 310-458-7737.

