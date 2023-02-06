Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles 2023 Girl Scout Cookie season is here! 3.4 million cookie packages were distributed to thousands of Girl Scouts over the weekend. By supporting the world’s largest entrepreneurial program for girls, cookie lovers throughout Greater Los Angeles can provide invaluable opportunities for Girl Scouts such as service projects, travel and summer camp with every package of cookies purchased.

The Girl Scout Cookie Program provides an important ingredient for leadership by helping girls develop five key skills: Goal Setting, Decision Making, Money Management, People Skills and Business Ethics. On February 10, consumers can use the Cookie Finder to locate a booth near them and purchase cookies in-person from Girl Scouts.

Beyond having fun working in a team and greeting customers with a favorite, iconic treat, Girl Scouts describe the benefits of the Cookie Program: “I have learned to be brave and confident through the Cookie Program,” says Kayleah. Adds Sophia, “I’ve learned lots of social and business skills… you teach customers something about cookies they might not have known and you show them that you are motivated to reach your goal.” “I use the five skills a lot – especially Goal Setting. Every year, I set a higher personal goal for myself,” says Laila.

“Participating in the Girl Scout Cookie Program has long-lasting benefits,” underscores Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles Chief Executive Officer Theresa Edy Kiene. “This year especially, I know our cookiepreneurs are excited to be practicing their skills and thrilled to be back to more in-person connections with their customers.”

Girl Scouts’ newly updated Financial Literacy badges offer entrepreneurial playbooks for every age level. From the Cookie Goal Setter badge earned as a Daisy, the first age level in Girl Scouting, to the Entrepreneur Accelerator for Girl Scouts in high school, the Girl Scout Cookie Program teaches girls financial literacy, planning, budgeting, teamwork, innovative thinking, and confident decision making. Through Girl Scouting, girls become leaders in their daily lives and in their communities and prepare for their bright futures too.

Nationally, Girl Scouts is excited to welcome Planet Oat Oatmilk as a sponsor of the 2023 Girl Scout Cookie Program. Consumers can learn more about product pairings and how the two organizations are working together to build girls of courage, confidence, and character. Visit www.planetoat.com/girlscouts to learn more.

Beginning February 27, consumers can order their favorite cookies for shipment to their front doors, including the new Raspberry Rally™ cookie. In addition to online ordering, starting February 10, consumers can use the Cookie Finder to locate a booth near them and purchase cookies in-person from Girl Scouts.

If you know a registered Girl Scout, reach out now to learn how she’s selling cookies.

You can also text COOKIES to 59618 to stay informed about how to purchase Girl Scout Cookies and other exciting Girl Scout news. Learn more about the Terms and Conditions and the SMS Privacy Policy.

Beginning February 27, cookie lovers will be able to purchase cookies to be shipped directly to their homes, by entering their zip code into the Girl Scout Cookie Finder. This link can also be used to find a local booth (cookie boothing begins February 10), to purchase cookies and/or to donate cookies for local community causes.

Girl Scout Cookie season is recognized nationally from January through April, but local timing varies; visit https://www.girlscoutsla.org/cookies to learn more about local troops selling outside of Greater Los Angeles.

Girl Scouts in grades K–12 can start their journey to fun, friendship, and new experiences by joining the world’s largest entrepreneurial organization for girls at any point in the year. Girls can join and adults can become volunteers atwww.girlscoutsla.org/join.

Submitted by Katie Nielsen