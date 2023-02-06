SMPD Officers responded to the 200 Block of Broadway regarding an Armed Robbery. The victim told officers that he was walking eastbound on the sidewalk when two males pointed handguns at him and robbed him of his Rolex watch. The suspects were last seen fleeing in an awaiting vehicle. Detectives identified two subjects involved in the robbery. On January 31, 2023, while at court on an unrelated court case, suspect Leroy McCrary a 24-year-old male of Compton, was arrested by SMPD Detectives. His accomplice in this incident, Donta Baker a 29-year-old male of Los Angeles, was already in custody at the Los Angeles County Jail on an attempt homicide incident that occurred in Los Angeles. McCrary and Baker were arraigned on February 1, 2023, at the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office – Airport Branch where they were charged with Robbery. McCary’s bail has been set at one million dollars and Baker’s current bail is two million dollars. Anyone with any additional information pertain- ing to these subjects or incident is strongly encouraged to contact SMPD Detective Ismael Tavera at 310-458-2201 ext. 2256or the Watch Commander (24 hours) at 310-458-8426.