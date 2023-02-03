PYFC: The Pico Youth and Family Center hosted the 14th Annual Hope & Unity Awards Gala, on Jan. 27 at Expert Dojo. Dr. Guadalupe Mireles-Toumayan received the Education Leadership award for her work in the local Latino community, such as leading the effort in sending over 200 boxes full of clothes, toys, and educational supplies to children in detention centers on the border for Christmas. She thanked the PYFC and stated how important it was to her to remind students, parents, and the community of the importance of history and culture. She talked about the challenges she has faced, her pride in Latino culture and role youth play in future representation. Mireles-Toumayan’s friends and family praised her work as a community advocate and work empowering Latino students.
