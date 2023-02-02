WISE & Healthy Aging, a community-based, nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing the dignity and quality of life of older adults, announced the launch of its new advocacy website: WISEOmbudsman.org. The new site provides information, tools and resources for anyone who wants to get better care in a skilled nursing or residential care facility.

“Whether you’re a professional, a family member or a facility resident who wants to understand their rights or know how to report a complaint about their care, our new site can help you find the information and resources you need,” said Molly Davies, LCSW, President and CEO of WISE & Healthy Aging.

WISE & Healthy Aging has been the voice for disabled and older adult residents in long-term care facilities throughout Los Angeles County for more than 40 years and has also been operating the Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program in San Bernardino County since April 2022.

“Our advocacy to address poor-quality care in long-term care facilities has given us good insight about the information, tools and resources that people need when they suspect abuse or identify a resident’s rights issue,” added Davies.

The new site features everything from helping a facility resident know their rights; information and tools on how to make a complaint; resources and guides for professionals; the latest news; and info on how individuals can get involved in the fight against elder abuse.

A highlight of the new site is its “Facility Locator Map,” which enables a person to select from various criteria to pinpoint just the right type of nursing or assisted living facilities to meet their needs and to download a customized report of those facilities. It includes facilities in both Los Angeles and San Bernardino Counties.

“There are many types of facilities for a person to consider, but they often don’t know where to start looking,” said Rachel Tate, Vice President, Ombudsman Services at WISE & Healthy Aging. “So, whether a person needs round the clock medical care, was recently discharged from the hospital, tends to wander because of their dementia, is low-income or disabled, the Facilitator Locator Tool helps them to know their options quickly.”

Submitted by Kelli Stauning