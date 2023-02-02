On January 22 at approximately 3 p.m.
Officers encountered Morris Kpaka who has an active court order to stay away from the Promenade due to previous criminal behavior. Upon contact with Kpaka, officers discovered him to be in possession of multiple items from Patagonia that appeared to be new and with the tags still attached. During the officers’ investigation, they learned that Kpaka had purchased just shy of $1,000 in merchandise using a stolen credit card from Patagonia, Lululemon, and Jack in the Box. Kpaka, 41 years old, was arrested for violating a Stay-Away order, grand theft and identity theft. Bail was set at $50,000.