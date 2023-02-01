On January 22 at 12:25 p.m.
SMPD officers responded to the 1500 block of Ocean Avenue for an altercation between a vendor and a customer. Per the vendor, the subject later identified as Gregory Creedon, approached him and ordered fruit. Creedon expressed that he did not have money to pay for the items ordered. Although unpaid, the vendor provided Creedon with free fruit. Creedon then proceeded to take the victim’s cell phone and walk away into Palisades Park. The vendor followed and was able to retrieve his cell phone. Creedon, 52 years old, was arrested for petty theft and possessing drug paraphernalia.