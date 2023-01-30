LA Animal Services has issued a statement thanking Petco Love for the $250,000 grant that will go towards lifesaving programs in 2023.

Petco Love is a national nonprofit leading change for pets by harnessing the power of love to make communities and pet families closer, stronger, and healthier. Since its founding in 1999, Petco Love has invested $330 million in adoption and other lifesaving efforts. And Petco Love helps find loving homes for pets in partnership with Petco and more than 4,000 organizations — like ours — across North America, with 6.5 million pets adopted and counting.

“Petco Love’s continued support of LA Animal Services is greatly appreciated,” said Annette Ramirez, Interim General Manager for LA Animal Services. “This generous grant of $250,000 will go towards lifesaving programs, which will allow us to continue to provide care and treatment for the pets in our Centers.”

To learn more about LA Animal Services, visit laanimalservices.com.

Submitted by LA Animal Services